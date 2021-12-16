Santa visits the Poconos a little early

Santa dropped off gifts like bicycles and barbies to more than 100 kids at the annual Olsen Christmas Wish Event.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Santa Claus made a stop in the Poconos, all to make Christmas wishes come true.

The annual Olsen Christmas Wish Event was created by Stroud Area Regional Police Officer Chris Shelly after one of his fellow officers passed away in 2006.

It's grown significantly over the years, and 2021 is the biggest year yet.

Santa dropped off gifts like bicycles and barbies to more than 100 kids.

Parents and guardians also got some gift cards as part of the giveaway in Monroe County.