The Simpson star lit up in Lackawanna County

SIMPSON, Pa. — It was a big night in a community in Lackawanna County.
A Christmas tradition fifty years strong continued.
High up on the hill above Simpson, folks lit the North Star.
It was lit for the first time in either 1970 or 71.
Stanley Yavoroski was the mastermind behind the star.
His widow, Louise, helped light the star this year.
"It's just a symbol of our pride. Our hope. Our past and our future. It's what we are, it's what we represent and it came from a lot of people who gave money that they didn't have or they were limited to, to create it and to keep it going for these 50 years," said Joe Scotchlas, Simpson Industrial Redevelopment Co.
The Christmas star will stay lit up through January 15.
