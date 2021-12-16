Annual Olsen Christmas Wish giving 100 kids presents this year

More than 100 children will have a Christmas they won't soon forget thanks to an annual event in Monroe County.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There was no shortage of wrapping paper or smiling faces inside the Stroudsmoor Inn near Stroudsburg.

That's because the hard-working volunteers are putting the bow on another year of the Olsen Christmas Wish.

"This is amazing. It's such a good feeling. I love seeing the community come out and support this organization. It's just heartwarming. I am so thankful I come from a community that does something like this," said Dana Eberz, Stroudsburg.

The holiday happening was created by Stroud Area Regional police officer, Chris Shelly.

He came up with the idea after one of his fellow officers died in 2006.

It's grown significantly over the years.

This is the biggest year yet.

"We are at around 130 kids this year. We didn't break 100 last year and we are 30 over. So we are, it's a little crazy but a good crazy," said Shelly.

With more than 100 kids to give presents to this year, and the gifts are no joke.

Everything from bikes, barbies, you name it, it's probably here.

Money for the gifts is raised through fundraising and other donations.

The organization works year-round to make sure they have enough money to help as many families as they can.

"Yeah, it's awesome. Everyone coming out to remember our fallen first responders and all the money raised through the year, the great community and here we are giving Christmas to 100, 130 kids," said Shelly.

About 50 volunteers showed up to help wrap presents.

For some, this is their first time.

Glenn Wright says this is a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

"I am really impressed. There are all kinds of toys, these bicycles, and all kinds of stuff for all different ages. I think the kids are going to have a blast when they get here," said Wright.

Children aren't the only ones on the nice list this year, parents and guardians will also walk away tonight with some gift cards.