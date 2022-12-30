Residents react following arrest of Monroe County man for University of Idaho killings

Residents in Monroe County say they never imagined that the suspect in the University of Idaho killings would be found across the country let alone so close to home.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — "I'm surprised for an hour and a half Idaho and then the guy to end up here. With the car, wow, that's right around the block from me," said Ginger Hanan, Blakeslee.

Ginger Hanan of Blakeslee was shocked to learn that the person suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students was found right in the Poconos.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested before dawn in the Indian Mountain Lake Estates gated community.

It's more than 2,000 miles away from where the students were found murdered on November 13.

"Somebody interviewed the lady across the street, and I heard them talking about the Idaho murders. And then it all just came together little by little as I heard people talking coming down the street. It has been a pretty crazy day," said Lee Fishman, Monroe County.

Lee Fishman moved to the Poconos from Philadelphia just a few years ago.

"Seeing something like this, you just never know Indian Mountain Lakes. I think they have 60 miles of roads in there or something like that, so it's a huge community cell anybody could be anywhere, man," said Fishman.

"We were all talking about how some of the people I work with they actually went to school with him they were on the bus with him, and you know, it's kind of scary to know that my kids and I live right in this area and that's where they found him," said Erika Penny, Effort.

Erika Penny talked to us as she was picking up her daughter. She hopes now that families of the students in Idaho can finally have closure.

"I would hate to have that open for the rest of my life, and at least you get something of finalization as to what's going to happen," said Penny.