Man arrested for Idaho student murders | Here's what we know about his PA connections

Bryan Kohberger is the man suspected in the stabbing deaths of four college students in Idaho.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police has released information about their involvement in the arrest of a man suspected in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

The stabbings happened Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves were killed on Nov. 13 in a home near their school.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday morning in Monroe County, Pa. He is charged with four counts of first degree murder and felony burglary.

In a statement, the PA State Police said Kohberger “was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant early this morning by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response Team at a home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County.”

The FBI and Idaho law enforcement officials were also involved in apprehending Kohberger. After his arrest, he was arraigned and taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility where he awaits extradition to Idaho, the release said. He is being held without bond.

Court records show Kohberger has an extradition hearing at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 in Monroe County.

WNEP learned Kohberger is a Pennsylvania native and his parents still live in Albrightsville where he grew up. This is the same area where he was arrested. Graduation records show he spent time in both Bethlehem and Central Valley while attending college.

Most recently, he was a graduate teaching assistant at Washington State University studying criminology and criminal justice, according to the university website. That campus is just a 15-minute drive from where the stabbings occurred in November.

Anyone who knows Kohberger is asked to reach out to Idaho officials to share anything they know about him.

"Y'all now know the name of the person who has been charged in these offenses. Please get that information out there. Please ask the public, anyone who knows about this individual to come forward. Call the tip line. Report anything you know about him to help the investigators and eventually our office and the court system understand fully everything there is to know about not only the individual but what happened and why," Latah County, Idaho Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in a press conference Friday afternoon.

