Monroe County man awaits extradition for University of Idaho killings

Bryan Kohberger of Albrightsville was taken into custody early Friday morning in Chestnuthill Township and is being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Indian Mountain Lake Estates is said to be a pretty quiet place to live. But around 1:30 a.m., it was anything but.

State Police descended upon a home along Lamsden Drive in Chestnuthill Township and arrested Bryan Kohberger.

He is accused of killing four University of Idaho students last month at a home in Moscow, Idaho.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, State Police were assisting Moscow Police, Idaho State Police, and the FBI with the homicide investigation.

Kohberger was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder issued by Idaho authorities.

Kohberger appeared virtually before a magistrate. Bail was denied.

Kohberger is behind bars at the Monore County Correctional Facility, waiting to be extradited back to Idaho.

During an afternoon news conference, Idaho authorities said they could not share much information.

"We will provide as much information as we can about the extradition to Idaho and the criminal process. However, due to Idaho state law, we are limited in what information we can release," said Idaho Police Chief James Fry, Idaho Police Department.

Idaho officials say Kohberger has to appear in Idaho court before details of how the investigation can be released.

"The factual basis for the charges are summarized in what's called a probable cause That is on file with the court. According to the rules of the Idaho supreme court, that is sealed until Mr. Kohberger is physically back in latah county and has been physically served with the arrest warrant," said Bill Thompson, Idaho prosecutor, Latah County.

Docket sheets confirm that an extradition hearing for Bryan Kohberger is set for Tuesday, January 3, at the Monroe County Courthouse.