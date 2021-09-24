Recurring flooding problem in the Poconos

The intersection along Route 611 and Warner Rd. is taking a beating after rain pounded the area several times this year.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Heavy rain has pounded parts of the Poconos all summer long and now into the fall, flooding roadways, deteriorating them.

First, it was Tropical Storm Henri, then came Ida, and with every other heavy rainfall after, the intersection along Route 611 and Warner Rd. is taking a beating.

Drivers say it's a problem that needs to be fixed.

"If we have a lot of rain there's a recurring problem because there's just us nowhere for the water to go. I mean the creeks back up and they just spill their banks because the ground is so saturated and everything all the runoff goes into the creeks," said Romayne Mosier of East Stroudsburg.

Locals aren't the only ones looking for answers, the township is too.

"This is the fourth time in the last 14 months that we've had this issue happen. Yesterday we had just about 2 inches of water and it still caused enough flooding to close Warner Rd., and Route 611," Jerrod Belvin, Pocono Township Emergency Management Coordinator.

Not only is flooding a nuisance for drivers but also customers who take advantage of the businesses along Route 611.

"There's nowhere for the water to go," Mosier said. "I don't know what the solution is but there has to be some sort of solution for this, for the people that live around here especially and for the people that come here and support the local businesses like their parking lots become actual lakes ."

SKYCAM 16 shows us a view of Pocono creek.

The township says it's a project that's going to require a complete flood plain management re-write, with a price tag of over a million dollars.

"It's a multifaceted problem as the stream has cut back so long. We had an issue with debris and PennDot had cleaned that up," Belvin said. "But two weeks ago we had a meeting with the army corps of engineers, our state representatives, the conservation district, the DEP. We're just trying to get all hands on deck right now."