Pools in the Poconos looking for lifeguards ahead of opening weekend

The Dansbury Park and Stroudsburg borough pools are set to open the weekend of June 10. About 10 more lifeguards are still needed to fully staff both pools.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The pool at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg won't be empty for long. But if the pool is full of kids swimming and splashing around, the lifeguard chairs need to be filled too.

That's proven to be a struggle at pools nationwide.

"I think part of it is just because since we've been in such an unusual time the last couple of years, people have been away from the pools. That interest in swimming and being a lifeguard isn't there as much," said Autumn Hawthorne, executive director for Stroud Recreation. "Because if you're not swimming in the pools, you're not thinking about it."

Stroud Recreation operates both the Dansbury pool and the Stroudsburg borough pool.

It takes about 20 to 25 guards to fully staff them for the summer. Right now, there are about ten on board. Hawthorne says those who stick around year after year do so because they enjoy it.

"People really enjoy spending their whole summer outside. If it's on break, they can jump in the pool for a minute. It's really nice to be able to help have fun, have a good time, and stay safe. And it's nice just to see the kids enjoying themselves all summer."

The shortage of lifeguards is certainly not limited to the Poconos.

The American Lifeguard Association warns that a third of public pools across the country may have to shut down this summer or cut back hours.

The Dansbury and Stroudsburg pools aren't at risk of that yet.

Last year, Stroud Recreation borrowed some guards from the Pocono Family YMCA to make up for the shortage. That's still an option this season.

"We can share some staff back and forth if we need to, but of course, it's always better to have more lifeguards overall," Hawthorne said.

If you're hired, Stroud Recreation gets you set up with the YMCA for lifeguard training and reimburses you for it. It's open to anyone 15 years or older.

You can find the application here.

The projected opening date for both Dansbury Park and Stroudsburg Borough pools is the weekend of June 10, when schools around here are out for the summer.