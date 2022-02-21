Progress on Nay Aug Pool project

Demolition of the old pool area is almost complete, and city officials are still weighing options for the future of the complex.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nay Aug Park in Scranton was busy Monday on a rare spring-like day, but by the looks of the park's pool complex, there won't be any summertime swimming here anytime soon.

City officials say the demolished pools are a sign of progress.

Though demolition of the park's two pools is almost done, the mayor and city council are still weighing options for what to build in their place.

There are several proposals that include different combinations of pools and splash pads.

The mayor tells Newswatch 16 the city is seeking input from the public.

There was plenty of it at the park.

"One that has a humongous slide!" said Nico Lapri of Dunmore.

"I especially like the idea of a splash pad. I think it's going to be great for the kids," added John Purcell of Scranton.

"I think we need a pool to swim in more than a splash pool," Frank Valvano of Scranton said.

The pool complex has been closed since 2019. A lack of lifeguards, COVID-19, and structural problems with both pools contributed to keeping the gates here closed.

The demolition crew will finish its work by tearing down the old pump house in the next few weeks.

Then, you likely won't see any work for a while. The city still needs to secure more funding for the pool project. The state came through with a $2 million grant last year, but the project would likely cost between $6 million and $9 million to complete.

That's a price park-goers agreed is well worth it.

"Having places you can walk to, where the kids can get outside, it makes it nice," Purcell said.

"We love this park, and I really don't want to think that they'll just get rid of this pool. We need this pool. The children of Scranton need this pool," added Valvano.

"This is a jewel, Nay Aug Park, for the city, it really is," said Jim Navouroski, also of Scranton. "The more improvements, the better off the city will be."