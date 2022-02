The state gave Scranton money to begin an overhaul of the pool complex.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Demolition has kicked off at the Nay Aug Pool Complex in Lackawanna County.

The pools have been closed since 2019 when city officials discovered that the foundations of both pools were crumbling.

Late last year, the state gave the city money to begin an overhaul of the pool complex.

The mayor and city council are still looking over proposals but the new pool complex may include a splash pad.

No word on when construction could begin.