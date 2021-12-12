Horse-drawn carriage rides through Nay Aug Park

The carriage rides are available now through December 23 in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sunday night was the perfect night for a carriage ride through Scranton.

Families were able to hop in a horse-drawn carriage and take a loop through Nay Aug Park to check out the Holiday Light Spectacular.

The horse-drawn carriage rides, courtesy of Brookvalley Farm in Fell Township, run every day at the light show except Mondays.

The cost is $10 per adult and $5 per child, with a portion of proceeds going to the Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority and to Nay Aug Park.

The carriage rides continue until December 23, and if you want to experience the Nay Aug holiday lights via drive-thru, you can do so until January 9.