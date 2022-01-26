Honesdale hoping to hire lifeguards

There's snow on the ground and no sign of summertime, but the community in Wayne County is already thinking of pool season.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Last summer, kids could jump in and cool off at the Honesdale pool, but it almost didn't happen due to a shortage of lifeguards. A joint effort with the Honesdale YMCA helped staff some lifeguards, but there were days when the pool was closed.

There may be snow on the ground now, but the Honesdale Parks and Rec Committee is getting a head start by hiring now.

"15 to 20 guards would be ideal, but we can open the pool with a nice schedule in the 10 to 15 range as well," said James Jennings, chair of the Honesdale Parks and Rec Committee.

Last season, the borough was able to raise wages, hoping to draw interest for lifeguards. They've upped the ante this year and are offering a one-time $150 bonus to guards.

"We're looking for a minimum of an eight-week commitment to it so that we can furnish the bonus after the season."

If the pool has the maximum number of lifeguards, the schedule will be more flexible, allowing more time for those lifeguards who have other commitments.

"They can certainly do that. We're just looking for as many people as possible, so it gives not just the admin staff flexibility to schedule, but it gives the public a little bit more of an understanding and consistency," Jennings said.

Having more lifeguards also means the ability to have other activities and events at the pool.

"We can do community partnerships with someone who wants to run a fitness class, or we've had interest in people doing swim meets and swim team practices there, but we just haven't had the ability to do that because we haven't had the schedule of lifeguards available," Jennings added.

Lifeguards must have Lifeguard, CPR, and first aid certification. Applications, including a full job description, are available at Borough Hall at 958 Main Street in Honesdale or by visiting the borough website here.