Pocono Township Vol. Fire Company Carnival is back

It's been two years since the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company Carnival was up and running. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — The rides are ready, and the games are fully stocked with prizes.

Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company Carnival is ready to rock here near Tannersville.

"Excitement doesn't even begin to slightly explain how happy we are to have carnival back this year. On a fire company note, it's a large fundraiser and important for us to be able to provide to the community. On a personal note, my parents met at this carnival more than 40 years ago, so personally, it's a big deal," said Laura McMann, Pocono Township Vol. Fire Co.

This carnival, like many others, was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

A food truck festival took its place.

Stephen Swika is the man behind Swika's Amusement - his job is to bring the fun.

"It's just nice to be back, to be with the sponsors I've been with for years. It's nice to see the folks that I meet over the years. It's part of my job that you can't put a price on. I meet so many wonderful people. I grew up around a lot of these guys. It's nice to be back and nice to be earning a little money, too," said Stephen Swika, Swika's Amusement.

To give you an idea about how important carnival is to the township, it helps pay for a lot of equipment, including this brand new tanker.

Some money made from the carnival rides and all proceeds from food and games inside the community center benefit the fire company.

Laura McMann is a member. She says costs add up quickly.

"Between keeping gear and equipment up to date, I mean one set of gear to outfit a firefighter is thousands of dollars. That equipment has to be replaced annually," said McMann.

The Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company Carnival runs through Saturday.

Cash prizes and even a brand new car are just some of what's up for grabs this year.