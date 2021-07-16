98th annual Dalton Fire Company Carnival kicks off

All the money raised at the carnival will go to the fire company to help first responders provide life-saving services to the community.

DALTON, Pa. — The rain couldn't put a damper on the 98th Dalton Fire Company Carnival.

The carnival in Lackawanna County includes all the typical favorites like rides and food.

There was also live music at the Carnival Grounds along Bank Street.

All the money raised will go to the fire company to help first responders provide life-saving services to the community.

"I think psychologically yes, it does have a major effect because we as humans have to socialize. It gives good feelings of reuniting and getting in touch. The food is good and you've got your variety but you better bring your hunger," said Bradley Cross, Tunkhannock.