Police in the Poconos investigating string of burglaries

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are trying to figure out who is responsible for a string of burglaries at businesses near Bartonsville.

Pocono Township Police Department recently posted some surveillance photos of who they believe did it and are asking the public for help.

They believe whoever is behind the mask is responsible for breaking into businesses along Route 611 in Pocono Township.

Pocono Farm Stand & Nursery was one of those places.

"It just stinks that we were one of the places hit. It's unfortunate that it happened. Hopefully, they get them this time. They got a lot of places in the area and it kind of stinks actually," said Sharon Grum, Pocono Farm Stand & Nursery.

The burglaries were reported in September, but police are just releasing surveillance photos now hoping the public can help identify the persons involved. Police say this is the vehicle the suspect appeared to be driving a newer silver Nissan Altima.

"I know the images are kind of tough these days with everyone wearing masks, but based off of the unique appearance and clothing the person was wearing, we are hoping a person might be able to recognize who it is or someone might be able to help us," Det. Earl Ackerman, Pocono Township Police Dept.

Detective Earl Ackerman is investigating the string of burglaries. He says the suspect made off with cash from one business but didn't say how much. Another business was broken into, but nothing was taken.

"Mom and pops you know are taking a hit as it is and this is another one that just stinks," said Grum