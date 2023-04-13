Pocono Family YMCA partners on expansion project with LVHN

The $16.4 million project is expected to start in 2024.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — For more than 100 years, the Pocono Family YMCA has provided the community with a place to better their health and well-being.

Now, that mission is continuing thanks to a multi-million dollar expansion project with the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

"It's wonderful. It's good that they're doing a lot of renovations to keep the place going because it helps the community," said Chamali Flagg of East Stroudsburg.

Part of the project includes upgrading all of the Y's exercise equipment.

The other part is dedicating a portion of the new building to Lehigh Valley that will house a doctor's office and rehab.

"We're going to have a primary care office. Three physicians to be able to see residents of the community right here close to home. We're going to have outpatient rehabilitation services. Physical therapy and occupational therapy again for residents of the community, adults and children," said Cornelia Catena, the President of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.

The back portion of the Y is going to be demolished and then rebuilt to add a six-lane pool and then renovate the entire building.

The Dunkin next door is going to be completely knocked down, and that's where the new Lehigh Valley Health Network Medical offices will be.

"That will work really, really well with the community, which isn't down here right now. We don't have doctors' offices down here right now, and for us new equipment, we've been since 1950, so it's been 70 years of outdated equipment," said Scott Peckin, Pocono Family YMCA president and CEO.

"I'm excited I can't wait for them to get started. I mean, I like it because it's close, but It's going to be really nice seeing it improved and renovated. bigger and better," said Mark Stafurik of Stroudsburg.

The $16.4 million project is expected to start in 2024.