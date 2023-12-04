Employers search for workers at job fair

As Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice reports, more than 50 different businesses and organizations were on hand, looking to fill hundreds of open positions.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Job seekers and employers got together on Wednesday for what's known as one of the largest job fairs in Monroe County.

It was a packed gym at Northampton Community College Monroe Campus near Tannersville as dozens of job seekers attended PA CareerLink's Monroe County Career Quest job fair.

Alexis Krukovsky of East Stroudsburg was one of them, looking for a career in the environmental industry. After recently losing her job, she says finding a new one hasn't been easy.

"It's been a little tough," Krukovsky said. "Luckily, I haven't been laid off all that long, but it's still out there. So, this is great. It's all in one place, and you can network with a bunch of people."

Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Homes was just one of the more than 50 employers from Monroe County and the Lehigh Valley that took part. Those hiring say filling positions hasn't been easy, but job fairs like this help.

"I think the area was from like Kunkletown area, Pleasant Valley School District, so I think that makes it a little rough because there are not as many people around. It's been really neat to see how many people are aware of Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Homes as well as people who are interested in working," said Janine Belvis from Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Homes.

From hospitality to health care, engineering, and education, people say they were plenty of options for anyone looking for a job.

"We're picking it up from some from last year as far as job seekers. I think there's a lot of uncertainty across the board with a very single economic situation. So that is getting thrown into the mix too, but we are seeing optimism as far as our vendors," said Deborah Harrison, a representative from PA CareerLink.

If you missed the job fair, openings can be found online by visiting PA CareerLink Monroe County.