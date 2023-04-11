Young wildlife season begins in the Poconos

At the Pennslyvania Game Commission, phone calls are trickling in about animals people encounter and what to do.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Young fox kits are among the newest young wildlife, brought into the Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife near Stroudsburg.

It's the start of a very busy time of the year for the wildlife center.

They've already taken in more than 100 young animals this spring.

"Young wildlife starts to come at the start of March, and then we go in through, we release them probably in late September, late August. So we already got some raccoons in, baby squirrels are abundant right now. we probably have about 30," said Emily Bushta the center clinic Manager.

At the Pennsylvania Game Commission, phone calls are trickling in about animals people encounter and what to do.

"Don't handle. Don't approach because wildlife could be sick. It could be healthy. you never know what the problem is. it can turn on you pretty quick because, again, wildlife survives on instinct, not on emotions as we use," said Gerald Kapral, the information and education supervisor for the northeast region of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

He says that just because young animals are sometimes left alone, it doesn't mean they've been abandoned.

"Most of the time, animals don't abandon their young. Very very few do that opportunity happen. I mean, a lot of times, if you see young out there and you don't see the female there, she is usually in sight. She's just letting these youngsters out there trying to explore their territory a little bit," Kapral said.

Over the spring season, The Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife will take in anywhere from 2,000 to 2500 young wildlife.

It's a costly time for the center.

To get through it, employees ask the community to donate.

"Formula, electrolytes. A lot of them come in dehydrated and emaciated. Vaccines are another necessity. Distemper, Rabie vaccine. We vaccinated everything that comes in. We deworm everything that comes in," said Janine Tancredi, Co-director at the center.

Officials say if you encounter an animal in distress, the best move is to call the Game Commission.

You can donate to The Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife here.