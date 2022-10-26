Probst vs. Ertle — Pocono candidates running for 189th District

Pennsylvania's general election is Tuesday, November 8.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst and Republican Steve Ertle are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 189th District seat, which includes parts of Monroe and Pike Counties.

Probst is the first female mayor of Stroudsburg and has been for almost eight years. She got her start in politics after fighting to improve education. It's something she'll continue to push for if elected.

"We need to fund our public schools properly. We need to make sure that our teachers are lifted up and that our schools are the best they can be because, in the future, it pays your community back tenfold — less crime, a more educated community, and right now they have not done that," said Probst.

Republican Steve Ertle worked to help businesses and restaurants during COVID-19. His priority is lowering taxes.

"The number one issue is bringing taxes down for seniors. I lose sleep because of stories where I hear about 83-year-old widows that have been in their houses for 53 years, and they can't afford the taxes, mainly school taxes. So that's one of the big key issues," said Ertle.

The winner in November will replace Republican Rosemary Brown, who retired from the State House and then announced a run for State Senate.

