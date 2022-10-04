Students urging peers to register to vote

Students at Lycoming College in Williamsport are participating in a nationwide challenge to get other students registered to vote.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Students in a civic engagement class at Lycoming College are discussing the importance of voting. Students engaged in conversation with their peers and Williamsport mayor Derek Slaughter about why their vote matters.

"We are just learning more from him and how to get more voter turnout. What does it mean to vote? Why is it important? So, it has been good so far," said senior Micaiah Terry.

"Our class is working on educating people to vote. So, why is it important that your one single vote out of a million votes still matters?" said freshman Sophia Lerner.

With the election just a month away, this will be the first or second time at the polls for many young voters. Senior Micaiah Terry says his culture is a big reason he is voting.

"As an African American, we were not allowed to vote back in the day, so that is just more motivation for me just to go vote. So, I can walk on the steps that people built for me."

These students are all participating in the all-in voter challenge. The goal is to register other students on campus to vote.

"[It's a] nationwide initiative to get college students registered to vote and empower them to go out and vote," said civic engagement instructor Angela Kurtz.

"We really try to call every student in to register as many people as we can, and hopefully, they will vote," said Ha Anh Lamont, a senior from Vietnam.

Lamont is unable to vote but wants to help others sign up.

"I think it is very interesting how a vote here can change a lot. Even if it's for a Democrat, Republican, independent, or any party."