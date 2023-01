Flames broke out around 8 p.m. Monday night at a home along Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County.

Crews were called to the home on Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m.

One person was home at the time and was taken to the hospital with burns.

Several pets were removed from the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation in Monroe County.