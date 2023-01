Flames broke out at the place around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Jefferson Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are investigating what sparked a barn fire in Lackawanna County.

The fire started around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the place along Wimmers Road in Jefferson Township.

No people or animals were hurt in the flames, but some equipment was damaged.

No word on what started the barn fire in Lackawanna County.