New playground equipment at TLC Park in Pocono Township

A playground in the Poconos has reopened after getting a major facelift. And even more improvements are in the works.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Laughter and children running around again fill the playground at TLC Park in the Tannersville area of Pocono Township.

After weeks of being closed for renovations to playground equipment, the park is back open.

Kristen Weber and her son Richard visit the park every day. They are thrilled the equipment is now updated.

"We couldn't wait to rush in here and just enjoy the park. It looks beautiful, compared to what it was," Weber said. "Very happy to have a park like this close by."

The new equipment was made possible through several grants.

Taylor Munoz, the township manager, says this is the first phase of new playground equipment that will be installed at the park.

"We replaced about two, three-decades-old playground equipment that had been there," Munoz said. "(There were) liability and structural concerns with that equipment, and now we have some beautiful, new playground equipment that is not only safer but has more playground features."

This new playground equipment isn't the only upgrade you can expect at TLC Park. Township officials say they're adding many more amenities, including a dog park.

"There's the basketball court that we had already installed, which is also our seasonal ice-skating rink. Now we have the playground equipment. The dog park is currently being constructed. Plans for a potential splash pad, if that comes to fruition through grant funds. We're working on an overall refresh of the facility," Munoz said.

"I think that's a great idea, and yeah, investing back to the residents, that's excellent," Weber added.

If all goes well, the new dog park will be completed in the coming weeks.

TLC PARK UPDATE PLAYGROUND NOW OPEN! The first phase of the Township’s new playground equipment has been installed at... Posted by Pocono Township on Tuesday, August 30, 2022