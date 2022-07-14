St. Luke's opens Pocono Summit Health Center

The facility offers walk-in urgent care, primary care, orthopedics, physical therapy, pediatrics, and walk-in lab services.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Comprehensive health care for families, all under one roof — that's what officials with St. Luke's say their new health center at Pocono Summit in Tobyhanna Township will offer people in the community.

"Really a one-stop shop for your primary health care needs," said Don Seiple, the president of St. Luke's Monroe Campus.

St. Luke's officials cut the ribbon Thursday, showing off the new health center.

The facility offers walk-in urgent care, primary care, orthopedics, physical therapy, pediatrics, and walk-in lab services.

"Over the last five years, we've been opening facilities throughout the county. Pocono Summit area was an area that really had a void of health care, and we hope this is just the beginning of filling that void for the residents," Seiple said.

Before this facility was built, people seeking health services from St. Luke's would have to travel to Bartonsville or Tannersville.

"This building offers so much for the community. Anybody who lives up here knows it takes a while to get anywhere for health care, so sometimes people either just don't get that health care or delay getting that health care," said Dr. Jennifer Janco, the chair of pediatrics for St. Luke's University Health Network.

Dr. Janco says opening the new facility means she'll be able to serve people in her community.

"To be able to advance the health care of my neighbors," Dr. Janco said. "The people that I vacation with on my days off, the people that I worship with, and the people that I see around the stores in the communities. To be able to help them is really special."

Urgent care will open on Monday. Other services are expected to open on July 25.