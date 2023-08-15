Motorcycle group in the Pocono organizing backpack giveaway

The annual Bikers for Backpacks giveaway is organized by the Pocono Mountain Harley Owners Group.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Waving a sign around, it may be hard to read the thank-you note that Hunter and his big sister Ava made. It's for the people who are ensuring they have a good start to the school year at Morey Elementary School in Stroudsburg.

"For school, you need all the school supplies so that you can work and everything and get good grades. We wanted to thank the bikers for coming and giving us free backpacks," said Ava Weisel.

But these kids aren't the only ones thankful for the backpack giveaway. Their mother is also grateful.

"Things have definitely been tight this summer, especially because, you know, with the kids home, we're paying for lunches and stuff we normally wouldn't be. So, it's definitely a huge help, and like I said, we have three in our family, so it's a lot to buy for," said Alicia Hildebrant of Stroudsburg.

The Pocono Mountain Harley Owners Group organizes the annual Bikers for Backpacks giveaway.

Joan Bumbulsky, a member of the club and a teacher in the Pleasant Valley School District, came up with the idea.

"Sometimes you'll have a child that has every school supply from Staples, and then they're sitting next to someone that doesn't have a pencil. And as a teacher, like teachers always supply everything, but it's great if the kids can just come with a new backpack with their own items, and that's what this is about," said Bumblusky.

Parents who need to get their child a backpack for school can come on Friday to the Pocono Mountain Harley Davidson dealership off Route 715 in Tannersville to get one.

"We want to make sure that all the kids in Monroe County have a good start to school, with school supplies and backpacks," Bumbulsky said.

"Now, I don't have to worry about going shopping with three little ones. They're ready to go," said Hildebrant.

In total, 500 backpacks will be given out to children across school districts in Monroe County.