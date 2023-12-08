Back-to-school backpack giveaway

A health center is helping to give kids a good start to the upcoming school year by hosting backpack giveaways.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Kids are going back to school in just a few weeks, and the preparations have already begun. But school shopping can get pretty expensive.

The Wright Center for Community Health hosted backpack giveaways this week to help out.

Families stopped by the giveaway at the South Side Farmers Market on Cedar Avenue in Scranton.

"It was cool; it saves me money because I've just seen bookbags are like ninety dollars, so it's doing a good thing," said Kimberly Vazquez, mother.

85 backpacks filled with school supplies were given out at the event in Lackawanna County.