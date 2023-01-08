Gearing up ahead of the school year

One organization in Susquehanna County wants to make sure every kid is starting the new school year off on the right foot.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTROSE, Pa. — The shopping list for the start of a new school year can quickly add up.

"It's a lot more expensive than when my kids were growing up. You're talking at least $100 or $200 per kid just to get them started for the first week with shoes, backpacks, and school supplies," said Celeste Kranick of Montrose.

Celeste Kranick is picking up supplies for her three granddaughters from Susquehanna County Interfaith in Montrose.

For years, the non-profit has held a back-to-school shoe and supply program for families in need.

"It just frees them up so they can pay their bills, and that is ultimately what we want for the families. So moms and dads feel like they don't have to choose between buying groceries or buying shoes," said Cindy Beeman, Executive Director of Susquehanna County Interfaith.

The back-to-school shoe program helps out families across all of the school districts in Susquehanna County, like Montrose Area.

This year, hundreds of kids will go back to school set for success.

"So far, we have 532, so all the way from Pre-K, early intervention all the way up to 12th grade," explained Beeman.

The program is funded by the interfaith thrift stores in Montrose and Susquehanna. They also accept donations.

Families get a voucher to take to New Shoe Store Plus in Bridgewater Township, where students can pick out their own shoes.

"We really enjoy helping the families take the time and put the effort in to size their shoes and make sure it's the right fit so everyone is happy in the end," said Allison Fisher, operations manager for New Shoe Store Plus.

"It gives parents and grandparents a break financially to help them out, and this way, they go to school, and they look good, and that helps their confidence," said Kranick.

Any family in Susquehanna County in need of supplies or shoes can reach out to Susquehanna County Interfaith.