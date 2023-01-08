Some popular light bulbs no longer available

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice stopped by a hardware store in the Poconos and has more on what you can expect.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Boxes upon boxes of light bulbs fill the shelves at Steele's Ace Hardware near Tannersville in Monroe County.

But if you're looking for incandescent or halogen light bulbs, you're out of luck.

The store manager here says they've been phasing them out after learning the Biden administration moved forward in April 2022 with a rule effectively banning the manufacture and sale of many common incandescent and halogen light bulbs.

The rule took effect on Tuesday.

"There's people that have been buying cases of light bulbs just because they don't want to use LED, which I don't understand because they're so much better," said manager Steven Marchand.

Not all incandescent and halogen light bulbs are banned as part of the new rule, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Bulbs used for refrigerators, heat lamps, and Christmas lights are among those specialty bulbs that are exempt.

The Department of Energy estimates the new rules will save consumers nearly $3 billion on utility bills.

Zwardie Nelson of Long Pond says he switched to LEDs a long time ago.

"LEDs are actually pretty cool. They've actually been around for a long time. They don't get hot, and they actually last for a really long time. I actually have an LED light bulb that I think I bought for the front of my house. I think it's like been five years, and I haven't had to replace that bulb."

While LED light bulbs are more expensive than incandescent, store managers say they'll save you money in the long run.

"They last for years and years as opposed to incandescent. If you banged them too hard, they would blow out. These don't. It's so much less electricity. I mean, if you change your whole house over to LED, you'll cut your electric in half," Marchand said.

If you have incandescent or halogen light bulbs at home, you will not be penalized for continuing to use them.