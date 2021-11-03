Man headed to trial for deadly shooting in Monroe County

Authorities in Monroe County are shedding more light on a deadly shooting that put the homeowner behind bars.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in Monroe County released more details on a deadly shooting that put the homeowner behind bars.

Authorities don't think the man was protecting his property.

A judge ruled Randy Halterman of Stroud Township will stand trial for January's deadly shooting near Stroudsburg.

Police say Halterman shot Adam Schultz and Chasity Frailey when they entered his home in January.

The place was filled with trash.

The 20-year-old man died, but the woman survived.

In an unusual move, the district attorney released Frailey's interview with police. She told officers the couple entered what they thought was an abandoned home, even announcing their presence.

After about a half-hour inside, they say Halterman appeared and started shooting.

"He begged him to stop shooting. He was on his knees and said, 'Please stop. We don't have any weapons; we were just looking around'," Frailey told police. "All we saw was a gun, and I got shot. And he pushed me, and I ran down the stairs. And I tripped and fell, and Adam fell on top of me because he kept shooting."

According to the officials, Halterman admits he shot the couple and said he "Didn't trust the system" and "Didn't want them to get away."