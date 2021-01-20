Homeowner charged with homicide after deadly Stroud Township shooting

Randy Halterman of Stroud Township is charged with homicide and attempted homicide after the shooting at a home on Tuesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been charged with homicide for a deadly shooting in the Poconos on Tuesday.

Randy Halterman of Stroud Township is charged with homicide and attempted homicide after the shooting at a home on Paradise Trail in Stroud Township.

The police chief says officers found the homeowner who had called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to court papers, Halterman found two people rummaging through his home and shot at them. One man was struck and killed, and a woman was shot and wounded.

According to police, the man and woman who entered the home tried to flee and Halterman kept shooting at them. Halterman told police he "didn't want them to get away."

After the shooting, Halterman called 911.