It happened at about 6 p.m. in Stroud Township.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a shooting in Monroe County.

It happened at about 6 p.m.

The Monroe County District Attorney and Coroner are on the scene at Paradise Trail in Stroud Township.

The road is currently closed as police investigate.

The shooting comes just one day after six were injured in a shooting spree in Tobyhanna.