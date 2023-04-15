Kids fishing derby held in Monroe County

Kids from all over took place in the Pocono Township Kids Fishing Derby at TLC Park Saturday.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A little rain didn't keep kids from getting outside and casting some lines Saturday.

The Pocono Township Kids Fishing Derby at TLC Park near Tannersville drew in families from all over the area.

Kids 12 and under were welcome.

Organizers say it was a great way to bring families and the community together after the pandemic.

"It's nice to see the community come back together, especially after the pandemic and everybody was so separated. So it's nice to see all these kids together happy, hanging out, laughing, and just enjoying themselves," said Jennifer Gambino, event coordinator.

The derby in Monroe County was free for everyone.