'Bowling For Kids' Sake' in Monroe County

Bowlers in East Stroudsburg helped benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA Saturday.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Lace up your bowling shoes; you still have another shot at knocking down some pins to help kids in need.

The annual 'Bowl for Kids' Sake' is back for the first time since the pandemic.

The event raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern PA, an organization that provides one-on-one mentoring relationships for kids.

It took place at two spots Saturday; Faxon Lanes in Williamsport and Skylanes Bowling Center in East Stroudsburg.

"It's just great to have our community behind us and supporting the program. It's a worthwhile program for us and for the community. So we definitely need that community support and the funds to help to make sure that we match our bigs with our littles," said Mark Wade, President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

Those who can't make it to Williamsport or East Stroudsburg can participate on April 29 at Chacko's Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre.