Holiday store opens in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — An annual holiday store is open for the season in part of the Poconos.

Fine artists and craftsmen are showcasing their wares at The Olde Engine Works along 3rd Street in Stroudsburg.

The popular art gift shop features a little bit of everything, so you're sure to find a one-of-a-kind present for loved ones on your shopping list.

"We have a lot of vintage Christmas decorations. We also have the Monroe County Arts Council here, and they have a very large section back there, of everything they've made or created, and it's beautiful," said Nancy Reifinger, a vendor.

The annual holiday store runs through Dec. 31 in Monroe County.