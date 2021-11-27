Shopping small in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — Shoppers in Honesdale also took advantage of Small Business Saturday.
Greater Honesdale Partnership invited folks to shop and dine locally as a way of giving back to the community.
One boutique owner says even after 36 years in business, the show of local support humbles her.
"I love what I do and the fact that people are embracing small businesses; based on the last two years that we've had, we think they understand that we need their help to survive. And they've made it very clear they are voting with their dollars, and they want small businesses to be here," said business owner Joyce Keen-Debastiani.
Businesses in the borough offered sales and other incentives to entice customers to spend their cash locally.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.