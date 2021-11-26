Shopping at small businesses in Lewisburg on Black Friday

RELATED: Shoppers still show up for Black Friday deals



While it's tempting to buy gifts online, stores in downtown Lewisburg were filled with shoppers.



"We always try to shop small businesses. We just feel it's important to support our local merchants and so we love downtown Lewisburg,” said Allison Hess of Benton.



"Seeing things in person, finding unique gifts that you won't find at big box retailers,” said Charity Uldrikis of Connecticut.



Small business owners encourage people to shop local this holiday season.



"I want to feel and touch and see what I'm getting. I have gotten so many crazy things from online shopping. People tell us their stories that half of them you can't return,” said Connie Harter, owner of Retrah.



Connie Harter owns several stores in downtown Lewisburg. She says the shipping backlog has not hurt any of her businesses.



“I think it has helped us because we actually have the product right here that you can get,” said Harter.



Black Friday was just the second day in business for The White Silo Company. The place sells home furnishings.



"We were here until about 1:30 this morning making sure we had our ducks in a row and we were ready to go,” said Samantha Kratzer with The While Silo Company.



In addition to helping small businesses by shopping local, owner Samantha Kratzer says shopping here helps you avoid delays in getting what you want.



"If you're shopping furniture from big stores right now, lead times are just outstanding. It's ridiculous. Where here you can come and buy it from someone who made it hand made locally made and have it that day,” said Kratzer.



Downtown Lewisburg is also encouraging people to shop downtown with 15% off passes for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.



Most stores in Lewisburg have extended hours this weekend.