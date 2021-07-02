Hiking into the long holiday weekend

Plenty of hikers got their steps in on Friday ahead of the expected rain.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — The Appalachian Trail within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area had no shortage of people going for a hike to start the long holiday weekend.

One duo from Texas are through-hikers on their way to Maine.

"It's great. I love it. The sunsets up here are unreal. I've never seen anything like it across the country, so we've been enjoying that," said Kevin Reddan.

"Oh, I don't know, it's just good to be out in nature. I love seeing animals, too. The views are awesome," said Krysten Lamberson.

Jay Chamberlin is from California but grew up here in the Poconos. With a wet forecast expected for the long holiday weekend, he isn't wasting any dry time.

"We are going to try. I bring a rain jacket just in case we get stuck, but you know, what the heck," said Chamberlin.

A lot of people reconnected with the outdoors last year because of the pandemic. Hikers are happy to see that people are still enjoying nature.

"I think last year was such an eye-opener to so many people when nothing else was available. I think a lot of people made that connection for the first time, and now they have a chance to come out and experience it every holiday or on a regular basis. It really changes people's perspectives," said Chamberlin.

Tammy Pittsman from Mount Cobb and her friend Melissa Burke from Carbondale had time off from work. They decided to spend that time climbing to the top of Mount Tammany.

"We are hoping it doesn't rain. We have changes of clothes. We don't melt, no we don't melt. If you're a true hiker, you stay out there. I think the muddier, the wetter you come back is probably the better," they said.