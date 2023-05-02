High water washes away golf at Shawnee

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice shows us how plans are already in the works for a more permanent solution to the resort's water woes.

SHAWNEE ON DELAWARE, Pa. — No rounds of golf will be played on the course at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near the Delaware Water Gap.

Days of heavy rains have caused the water level in the Delaware River to rise and wash out the resort's golf bridge.

"Every now and again, usually once or twice a season, the river levels will increase, and it can impact the bridge. It doesn't always wash it out, but it does make it, so we take precautions with letting guests on or off the course," said Jeremy Wo, the resort's marketing director.

The bridge connects golfers to 24 holes on the island course and is used every day.

Wo says all tee times are being pushed back to a later date or completely rescheduled while they wait to rebuild.

"Anytime we're down, it pains us because we want to exceed everyone's expectations, and if they can't play Shawnee's course, it's challenging. Everyone loves to get out on our island course to play a round, and while it's down, it is tough."

While the bridge will be down for a couple of days, work is underway to construct a more permanent solution to ensure high river levels don't impact golfing on the course in the future.

"We're building a permanent bridge that is above the 100-year flood mark, which will make us impervious to all future flooding that would washout a bridge."

Wo says the permanent bridge will allow year-round access for guests and golfers.

"We were having discussions about having golf extend the season and open earlier. You know, this time next year or even in a couple of months, it'll be a completely new experience at Shawnee."

Workers have to wait until the water levels recede before they can start rebuilding the bridge.

If all goes well, the new, permanent bridge is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

