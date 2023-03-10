Pocono resort gets ready for spring

Shawnee Inn and Golf resort is constructing its new golf bridge and hosting a job fair.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The golf carts at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort in Smithfield Township are getting tuned up and tested ahead of opening day.

The only thing the resort has left to do is construct its temporary golf bridge across the Delaware River.

But this year, golfers will notice a structure nearby: a new bridge.

Employees with the resort say it is the start of construction on a more permanent solution.

"We have been desiring to have a permanent bridge for more than a decade at Shawnee. We've had plans and plans and plans, and it was just recently that we were finally able to commit," said Jeromy Wo, marketing director at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

The bridge connects golfers to 24 holes on the island course.

Wo says the permanent bridge will allow more focus on course conditions and new projects to improve the experiences for guests and golfers.

"The current bridge that we offer has feet in the ground, and when high water comes, it gets washed away whether the inn is flooded. This bridge is a suspension bridge. There are no legs that seat in the ground, and I'd like to add that doesn't impact the ecology of the river at all," Wo said.

The new permanent bridge will not be completed in time for the start of the golf season. Employees say they're putting up the temporary bridge one last time to help golfers get to and from the course.

"Our team has been building and taking down our temporary bridge for over 100 years, and it's a hard job on our teams, so it will be really nice to alleviate that challenge," Wo said.

To get the inn ready for the spring and summer, the resort is hosting a job fair this weekend, hiring for kitchen staff, grounds maintenance, and the spa.

"If you are a parent and your kids are at school during the week, and you're looking to work in banquet staff on the weekend, we can accommodate your schedule. If you are interested in cleaning or housekeeping, the same schedule is accommodated. We can offer Monday to Friday or Saturday and Sunday," Wo said.

Shawnee Inn's job fair runs Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

If weather permits, golfers can tee off on March 20, opening day.