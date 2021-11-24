Giving to seniors in need during the holidays

A program called Be A Santa to a Senior is geared to helping seniors receive some holiday cheer is happening in Monroe and Lackawanna Counties.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — For the 18th year, Home Instead Care is hosting Be a Santa to a Senior. The program helps the seniors they serve in Lackawanna and Monroe Counties receive gifts for the holiday season.

"The holidays are special to them as well. And it's one thing where so many of the gift collections are geared towards children and that sometimes the seniors are overlooked," said Jessica Blomain, the general manager for Home Instead Senior Care.

They put up Christmas trees in designated areas with holiday tags that list the name of a senior in need and some items they'd love to receive.

"They would otherwise go without a gift or a visit. So this is a program that helps to recognize those seniors make sure that they, you know, still can find the spirit of Christmas and enjoy some holiday cheer," Blomain said.

Shawnee Ridge Senior Living is one of the locations in the Poconos where people can pick up tags with the seniors' requests on them. Folks say the response so far has been great.

"They love giving back. We had some we had bulbs last year, and they were all taken. We had people coming from the outside to take them. So this year, we had to ask for more," said Christina DeCroti, the manager at Shawnee Ridge.

This is the 13th year that Shawnee Ridge Senior Living community has participated in the program because they understand the need for seniors and how difficult it's been.

"There are way more bulbs, and there were the last few years these last couple years there are a lot more bold, so I'm sure the pandemic has, you know, given way to that," DeCroti said.

Gifts must be wrapped and returned by December 12 to one of the tree locations at: