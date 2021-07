First responders measured a deadly level of carbon monoxide in the home where a generator had been running.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — State police believe a gas generator running inside a home caused the death of a man in Monroe County.

Officers say Naseem Kareem, 21, was found dead Wednesday in his home on Murray Hill Road in Middle Smithfield Township, near Marshalls Creek.

First responders measured a deadly level of carbon monoxide in the home.