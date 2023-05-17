Fire damages church's bell tower in Monroe County

People were working on the driveway when a nearby bush caught fire and spread up the bell tower.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — Services will continue this weekend after a fire damaged a church in Monroe County.

According to the pastor of Mount Eaton Church near Saylorsburg, people were working on the driveway when a nearby bush caught fire and spread up the bell tower.

There is no damage inside, but the siding of the bell tower is burnt.

Dinner and bible study will go on as scheduled in the church's hall across the street.