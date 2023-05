Flames broke out around 4 p.m. along Old Turnpike Road in Buffalo Township.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Union County Monday afternoon.

Flames broke out at the place along Skunk Hollow Road in Buffalo Township around 4 p.m.

Officials say the homeowner was mowing his lawn when he accidentally backed a riding mower into the garage of the home, starting the fire.

Everyone made it out safely from the fire near Mifflinburg.