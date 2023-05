Flames broke out Tuesday morning in a house near Shenandoah.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames ripped through a house in Schuylkill County Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. on Main Street in North Union Township, north of Shenandoah.

First responders say the flames started in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of this fire is under investigation.