A father is behind bars on homicide charges after the death of his three-month-old in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — According to state police, Michael Yard found his baby unresponsive at a home on Pinewood Drive in Middle Smithfield Township last August.

The baby was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After an autopsy, the infant's death was ruled a homicide.

Troopers say the baby died of blunt force head trauma.

Yard is now facing homicide, assault, and related charges in Monroe County.