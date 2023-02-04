Easter bunny breakfast in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The American Legion Post 927 in Chestnuthill Township near Gilbert hosted the event, along with a local Boy Scout troop and the West End Food Pantry.
Children and their families could also get free pictures with the Easter bunny.
Organizers say they are grateful for the community's help in putting on events like this.
"All our children's events, we try and do it for as low a cost as possible and whatever we raise. We get a lot of donations, the community is very generous, a lot of businesses are very generous, and you know, we just try and make it great for the kids in the community," said Mary Vanicky-President, Unit 927 Auxiliary American Legion.
The American Legion Post collected donations for area veterans at the breakfast in Monroe County.
