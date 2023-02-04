PSU Wilkes-Barre hosts beeping Easter egg hunt

A unique Easter egg hunt took place in Luzerne County, where children were able to look and listen for eggs in an inclusive take on an Easter tradition.

DALLAS, Pa. — Robert Hernandez from Shavertown shows Newswatch 16 all 14 eggs he collected during a unique egg hunt at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus in Lehman Township.

Hernandez says these special kinds of eggs made it easier to find more than he did last year.

“To hear where the beeping was coming from while I was running. And it helped me see where all the eggs were, and then I would just run to that,” Hernandez said.

Northeast Sight Services' Insight Kids Club of NEPA hosts their beeping egg hunt every year for children like Robert who are living with a visual impairment.

“A local bomb squad put them together for us, so there's some circuitry involved in it, so they were able to make them beeping for us,” explained Sara Peperno, North East Sight Services President & CEO.

Instead of candy, the eggs have a noise-making device inside; that way, with the egg beeping, it helps kids who are visually impaired find the eggs a little easier.

“Like if you really don't know where it is, you can try to hear it and then find out where it is. Plus, they're big and very brightly covered, so it makes it a bit easier for me,” added Hernandez

But most importantly, it helps these children find friends with common ground.

“These children are able to meet and share some of the struggles that they each have with vision loss. And we've found kids who have created lifelong friendships, and it's an exciting thing to see,” Peperno added.