Camp Freedom celebrates opening day of trout season

Saturday marked the first day of trout season, and lots of anglers were out fishing on the Lackawanna River.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Non-profit organization Camp Freedom near Carbondale held its 5th annual Trout Season Opener.

The event was open to veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families.

The executive director says having access to the river gives them more ways to help out veterans.

"What's great is that it gives us another avenue to help veterans and first responders, we have this great access, we have two miles of the Lackawanna River, so it's great fishing," said Matt Guedes, Camp Freedom executive director.

Camp Freedom also held a lunch for everyone who came out to enjoy opening day in Lackawanna County.