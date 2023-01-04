Easter egg hunt on Public Square

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Public Square was filled with eggs, candy, and toys Saturday as part of the event. Kids who found the most eggs even got special prizes.
Families could also take pictures with the Easter bunny.
Organizers say the event helps local businesses as well as the children.
"The whole purpose of the event is to not only give this experience to the children but also to activate these spaces and to really get people in these businesses supporting them in a time where we really need them to be supported," said Shelby Monk, Diamond City Partnership.
The Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association hosted the egg hunt in Luzerne County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.