Remote learning for fall semester at East Stroudsburg University

Staff and students we spoke to at ESU say that while the decision is difficult, it's necessary.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — East Stroudsburg University will be returning to remote learning for the majority of classes during the fall 2020 semester due to the COVID-19 crisis.

ESU will offer a very limited number of classes in a hybrid format, meaning both remote and in person, to help with student teaching, clinical placements, and internships.

Staff and some students we spoke to say that while the decision is difficult, it's necessary.

Mike Adams is going into his senior year and hoped to have in-person classes, but was prepared for the possibility of remote learning.

"You've got to take the proper precautions. We don't want the cases up here rising. I definitely think this is more appropriate," said Adams.

The university will make adjustments to dining, housing, and other student fees impacted by this shift to remote learning.

Fall tuition and fees will be adjusted to reflect changes in the availability of amenities to students during this pandemic.

University officials say only a few hundred students will live on campus but will not have roommates.

"Hope is not strategy, so we decided to quit relying on hope to get us through the fall semester and really have a strategy. What we do for the fall term will determine what January looks like and we want January for us to be back in business," said ESU President Marcia Welsh.

If working virtually for the fall semester wasn't enough, student-athletes just found out fall sports are also suspended.

Directors of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference made the decision this week. All fall and winter sports scheduled to begin before January 1 are impacted by this decision.

"It will be alright. I think it's temporary and maybe next year we will be back 100 percent and everything back regular. We've got to get rid of the virus first and be safe," Adams added.